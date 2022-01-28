Star of the upcoming The Flash movie and The Fantastic Beasts franchise Ezra Miller might be taking his role as a superhero a bit too seriously. In a recent Instagram post, Miller decided to take the Ku Klux Klan to task, specifically the Beulaville, North Carolina chapter.

Speaking from the passenger seat of a car, Miller had a few harsh words directed at the Klan in the post which has the heading,

"Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah."

In the video, he is seen wearing a Flash ring and speaking in a sarcastic tone of voice, playing upbeat as he says,

"This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan," Miller said in the video, which was uploaded to Instagram. "Hello, first of all. How are y'all doing? It's me. Look, if y'all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now -- and you know what I'm talking about -- and then, you know, we'll do it for you if that's really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Bye!"

Strong words, indeed. But what prompted Miller to make such a threat?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there has been no response from Miller's publicity team as to why he targeted that specific chapter of the Klan with such a threat or what the ramifications might entail legally down the road for Ezra Miller. Though, we don't foresee too many folks getting offended by someone talking trash to a white supremacist terrorist hate group, then again, with the heated divide seen in the U.S. in recent years, who knows?