Is Jason Momoa still living with Lisa Bonet at the house they shared?

The "Aquaman" star was caught living in his camper van, which was parked at a friend's home in Los Angeles. Early this week, he emerged from the $750K vehicle looking unkempt and wearing shredded clothes.

The 42-year-old is said to have parked his Ford RV, which he had previously used while filming, just a few miles from his $3.5 million house with Lisa and their children.

Since the premiere of the "Aquaman" film in 2018, Jason has stayed in his camper van instead of a hotel.

An insider told The Sun at the time, "He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy."

The actor was photographed wearing a lilac shirt as he went about his daily routine and wandered about the yard with his helper, according to the Daily Mail.

Jason's whereabouts at their family residence are unclear at this time.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their divorce earlier this month.

According to a source close to the couple, they have "grown apart" because they now have different priorities in life.

The "Game of Thrones" actor is said to be concentrating on his burgeoning profession, while his 54-year-old wife is "enjoying her life in Los Angeles" and has no desire to accompany him on set for other projects.

The former lovebirds were said to have been fantastic over the years until they were no more. Their divorce, according to the insider who spoke to People, did not happen overnight.

They added, "A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can."

It's been tough for them to build their marriage because Jason is usually on site, and being apart from one other "was a nightmare."

Despite the fact that they have previously divorced, they are preserving the peace and are apparently "mature" enough to manage the challenges that their family is facing, particularly with their two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

"It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other. They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began dating in 2005, and their first child, Lola, was born in 2007, followed by Nakoa-Wolf the following year.

However, they did not tie the knot until October of 2017.

