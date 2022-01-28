Jennifer Lopez is rumored to be getting close to one of Ben Affleck's most significant ladies.

During Jennifer Garner's romance with Ben, the 52-year-old singer-dancer and Jennifer Garner have gotten to know one other and have become close.

The actual reason the two Jennifers are getting alone has been disclosed by a few insiders to Hollywood Life.

"Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have become closer," the person added.

"They've come to the realization that at this point, all that counts is what's best for the kids." JLo and Jen value Jen's participation as a mother. Jen's kids have really taken to Ben and his kids, which is quite important to Jen."

After JLo's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in May, Bennifer resumed their romance.

In 2002, the former couple was also engaged, however the relationship ended in 2004.

Ben married Jennifer Garner a few years later, but the couple divorced in 2017 while co-parenting their three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

JLo, on the other side, married Marc Anthony, although their union was short-lived as well. They have 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Bennifer and Ben talked about marriage in the early stages of their relationship, according to the source, since that's where they left off.

The two consider themselves soulmates and feel they were born to be together.

"Jen doesn't want to be the one to ask Ben, but she's been hinting at the possibility of getting married more as time passes."

"Ben knows she would love to be his wife, and he is waiting for the right moment," the source continued. He truly wanted his entire family's approval, which he now has."



No More Drama

If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ever get engaged again, an insider close to the pair believes they will have Jennifer Garner's "approval and enthusiasm" since there will be no more controversy.

"She is pleased for them and would be extremely happy if they get engaged," the insider added of the "Alias" actor. It may seem corny, but it's all about the children."

"Ben isn't going to do anything to upset her, and the kids are on board, so Jen is completely on board. No issues whatsoever."

