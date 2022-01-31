Rachel Maddow has been a host for more than a decade now, but a recent report alleged that she would be taking "a few weeks" off to focus on other things; could this be true?

According to sources with knowledge of conversations who spoke to Business Insider, the 48-year-old host reportedly informed her team about her plans on stopping hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show" over the next couple of weeks.

The reason behind her sudden hiatus is for her to focus on outside projects such as podcasts and a film.

Maddow's absence won't be permanent as she's expected to be back after "a few weeks." The host will also announce her decision on tonight's episode.

Per People Magazine, Maddow will still be a part of MSNBC's special coverage, like the long-awaited state of the Union address on the first day of March.

Despite being absent on her show, the timeslot will remain the same, and the program will feature a roster of guest hosts to fill in for her.

The outlet noted that Maddow is currently an executive producer of a film directed by Ben Stiller. The movie will be based on her book and podcast titled "Bag Man."

In addition, the liberal political commentator is preparing to launch an upcoming podcast.

At the time of this writing, neither MSNBC nor Maddow has responded to the recent reports.

"The Rachel Maddow Show" has been running since 2008. The show was based on her radio program of the same name.

The host has faced backlash from conservatives throughout its run because of her political beliefs. In a previous interview with The Guardian, she said that the public's "hatred" makes her stronger."

"Come on. Give me more. Give me more. I love it!" she said.

Per the Daily Beast, the liberal host and her agents, Ari Emmanuel and Mark Shapiro, got a staggering $30 million deal with NBC Universal a few months ago.

The agreement reportedly stated that she's allowed to reduce her airtime to give more time to set up a new production venture with former MSNBC executive Phil Griffin.

Today, Rachel Maddow is currently in a relationship with Susan Mikula since the late 90s. She previously told Oprah's website that her partner is the best reason to be happy.

