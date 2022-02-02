NBA Star Lamar Odom has just gone honest about his feelings for his ex Khloé Kardashian on a sneak peek for the Season 3 premiere of "Celebrity Big Brother."

In the clip released by the show at Wednesday's season 3 premiere of the show, he was seen fixing his bed talking to his fellow houseguest, Todrick Hall, "I had some good dreams last night."

"I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night," the basketball professional further confessed. The singer-slash-YouTuber star inquired about who he was referring to, and the 42-year-old asked, "You don't know?"

Hall then further asked how many ex-wives Odom has, and to his response, "Just one and only." This has led the 36-year-old musician to mention the media personality.

The Conversation Goes On

The conversation between the two housemates continued, making Hall ask Odom more about their connection, "Do you guys still talk?"

"No," the LA Lakers player said with a sigh. "I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" was able to take the whole conversation between the two, even when Hall asked how long the ex-couple were married, Odom answered they lasted for four years, before repeating, "I miss her so much."



According to People, Kardashian and Odom married in 2009 and ended in 2016. The former athlete last spoke to the public about the mother of one amid their drama surrounding Tristan Thompson.

In early January, Thompson welcomed the year with a message on his Instagram Story where he just confirmed about fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, which he previously denied.

The Sacramento Kings player then apologized to Kardashian, whom he was publicly going out with, while he was sleeping with Nichols.

The ex-husband entered the scene; Odom also commented on a Facebook page showing his co-NBA athlete's apology. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," he replied to the post. "She is a good person and deserves the world."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting, most recently in June, as per the said source. The two share 3-year-old daughter True, while the basketball star also has a son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

