Filming on the upcomming prison break film Bosco has just wrapped!

This true-story based adventure chronicles the journey of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, a man who was sentenced for 35 years in prision due to posession of marajuana. Adams, however, managed to escape from prison, with the help of a woman named Blonsky. Now, Quawtay "Bosco" Adams is working as a producer on this film for which, according to an exclusive with Deadline, filming has just wrapped.

The cast of this movie is exceptional. The cast includes Aubrey Joseph, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, Tyrese Gibson, Vivica A. Fox, Nikki Blonsky, and Jim O'Heir. Aubrey Joseph will take on the title role of the film. This sure-to-be epic movie is written and directed by the incredible Nicholas Manuel Pino. Pino spoke about the compelling and powerful nature of the true story. He said, "Bosco is an incredible human, not only because of his escape, but because of his passion and drive to better himself and the world around him. I hope we can carve out a unique, interesting space in the prison genre that reflects his distinctive journey."

Bosco is certainly an incredible person. He wrote a book, discussing his journey. In a 2019 interview with Bay View, Bosco commented:

"Freedom is a state of mind, and until we realize this and take complete control over our own minds, we will never be free. The book is very entertaining and informative. I didn't know I had it in me until I completed this book and got amazing feedback from readers. It's so good that a movie producer has optioned it for a motion film. I encourage everyone to read it and drop an honest review."

We are so glad that this option has come to fruition! We can't wait to see Bosco when the film comes out.