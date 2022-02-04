Actress Danielle Brooks has just been given the coveted role of Sofia in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple. If that wasn't reason enough for the actress to celebrate, it was how she found out that really surprised the Orange Is the New Black star.

While on a segment for the ABC News special Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, Brooks had an unexpected guest pop into her interview to announce the big news of her being cast in the role. Oprah Winfrey, decked out in purple from her glasses to her outfit, brought Brooks to tears before she even knew why she was there.

"I'm so happy to pass whatever baton from 35, almost 40 years ago, to you. And I know you're going to kill it."

Oprah followed her congratulations to the young actress by showing Brook's audition tape. Winfrey gained critical acclaim when she played Sofia in Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-winning adaptation of Alice Walker's novel back in 1985.

"My heart is so full, thank you. And I tell you, Ms. Oprah, I did not get to thank you enough the first time. So, thank you. I'm so glad I get to tell you face-to-face thank you for the journey that you allowed me to have the first time."

The role is something Brooks knows very well. The Peacemaker star has already played the part on Broadway in the musical version of the story, garnering her a Tony nomination in 2016. So, to hear the big news from the woman who put the role on the map looks to be a dream come true for Brooks.

You can watch this joyously tear-filled moment below.