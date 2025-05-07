NFL legend Tom Brady has admitted that his Netflix roast was a mistake after learning how his kids reacted to it.

Brady sat down with Logan Paul for the latter's podcast, 'Impaulsive,' where he spoke about the May 2024 roast and revealed his regrets over it.

"It was tough on my kids for sure," Brady told Paul.

Brady recalled his kids' reaction to his roast, with them wanting to know "what was the point" and "why did you do that."

"They're protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody," Brady explained.

"There's some things as a parent you f*** up, and you don't realize until after. We're not perfect parents. You'll see as you grow up, there's no perfect manual for it," the football legend added.

Brady did say that he did enjoy the roast and praised the performances of the other celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser and Kim Kardashian.

The roast included jokes made about Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, however, Glaser has since revealed that Brady's children: John Edward Thomas, 17, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin Rein, 15 and Vivian Lake, 1, were not allowed to be made fun of.

"We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn't ask for that," Glaser told Howard Stern in 2024, according to People.

Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and has won seven Super Bowls and his career spanned a total of 23 seasons.