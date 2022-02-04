Kim Kardashian heard another bitter accusation straight from Kanye West.

For months leading to their divorce, Kardashian constantly received damning statements from her ex-husband. For what it's worth, West revealed to the crowd at a rally in South Carolina that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star considered aborting their first child.

Months after their feuds that led to their divorce, the "Jesus is King" hitmaker dropped another damaging claim about Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian Tried Kidnapping Chicago?

The 44-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram and shared Kardashian's earlier accusation against him. According to West, the nation saw how she tried kidnapping their own daughter on her birthday.

"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs," he went on.

West ended his post with a worrying warning to Kardashians' business partner and best friend, Tracy Romulus, who is reportedly manipulating the TV personality to act "that way."

Kardashian has not replied to his recent post yet. But it came after the 41-year-old star commented on West's post criticizing her parenting decision when she allowed their daughter, North, to be on TikTok.

What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Kanye West?

As quoted by The Sun, Kardashian compared North's TikTok posts to West's attacks against her, saying that the rapper's words are more hurtful than anything else.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her so much happiness," she said.

She also mentioned their yet-to-be-finalized divorce, claiming that West's recent actions only caused further pain for everyone, including their children.

Kardashian then suggested that they should handle issues related to their children privately.

Kardashian and North opened a TikTok account and started sharing during Thanksgiving Day. The move came after Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, found success on the platform.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 and currently share four children. The "KUWTK" star filed for divorce in February 2021, saying that they both agreed to end their relationship due to irreconcilable differences.

