Philip Seymour Hoffman received the most heartwarming messages on the 8th anniversary of his death, including one from Viola Davis.

Before Hoffman's death, the actor and Davis worked together in the 2008 film, "Doubt." Although they never got the chance to appear on one screen again, the actress showed how close they were by sharing a photo of Hoffman alongside a heartfelt caption.

"You are missed. Love you Philip," she captioned the image on Instagram.

They were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in the flick, which also featured Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

Fans thanked Viola for remembering the actor, although eight years have already passed. They also left heartwarming messages in the comments section to celebrate Hoffman's life.

One said, "One of my favorite actors of all time. Thank you for remembering him. #Lebowski #Capote."

"So many incredible performances but my favourite will always be Lester Bangs in Almost Famous," another wrote.

What Happened to Philip Seymour Hoffman?

On Feb. 2, 2014, the world was left in shock after Hoffman's family confirmed his death.

PEOPLE reported at that time that the actor was found lying on the bathroom floor of his apartment in New York City by his assistant, Isabella Wing-Davey, and David Bar Katz. The enforcement official assumed that he died of an apparent drug overdose.

The actor, who was only 46 at the time of his death, had a syringe in his arm. Two clear envelopes with heroin were also found near his body. Meanwhile, eight empty envelopes were discovered.

Rolling Stone reported that after the search inside the apartment, they found a total of 50 small bags of heroin, some used and some were still unopened.

Before his death, Hoffman was still able to admit himself to a detox center in May of the same year. He revealed that he relapsed in 2012 after staying clean for 23 years.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Phil and appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving," his family said in a statement.

Hoffman had a fruitful 23-year of career that he also got the chance to work with several A-listers, including George Clooney and Tom Hanks.

