After Kanye West was embroiled in a controversy with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian over the past few days, as well as his issues claimed by insiders, it appears that West is finally having a great time bonding with his children. However, someone is missing; who could this be?

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Donda" rapper hosted a different version of his "Sunday Service," which he called "The Future Brunch," last Sunday.

The musician teamed up with Jason Lee and many more.

Kanye West is joined by Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee for The Future Brunch https://t.co/lVXQe01gNj pic.twitter.com/LmtiwciIiq — lex scripta esq (@lexscriptaesq) February 7, 2022

Also present in the event were three out of his four children, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. North West, which was a subject of controversy last week because of her father's online tirade, was not present in the event.

Aside from the kids, the rapper and the "Hollywood Unlocked" personality also invited over 50 Black journalists to talk about equity and representation on star-studded events like red carpets.

They also opened up about "Black voices in media" and removing cancel culture in today's generation.

West donned an all-black outfit paired with his signature large snow boots. His children also wear almost the exact outfit.

At the time of this writing, there is still no information why North West is absent from the event.

Sources Previously Claim Kanye West 'Hardly Sees His Children'

The recent "Future Brunch" comes a few days after insiders spoke to Page Six, saying the rapper "hardly sees his children" amid his divorce with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

READ NOW: Khloe Kardashian's Rumored Beau Said He DMed the Star But Later Deleted Over THIS Reason

Sources alleged that West should stop ranting through his social media accounts about parenting skills as he should "actually start being one" because he's been "incredibly inconsistent."

In addition, he revealed in his previous post that he would get rid of his phone to be more present for his children, like driving them to school every day, but it didn't happen as he never driven his kids once despite living in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian Stood Up For Herself Amid Kanye West's Online Tirade

In a rare statement, the mom of four stood up for herself by calling out her estranged husband, saying she's hurt by West's recent actions, like "attacking" her interviews and social media.

Speaking about North West's issue on TikTok, West claims that he was not informed that his daughter is involved in the social media platform.

Kardashian took to Instagram to explain that she's doing her best to protect their daughter while "allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."

READ ALSO: Azealia Banks Raised Strong Points on Kanye West's Current Feud With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian