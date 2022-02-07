After returning home from her hospitalization, Lisa Vanderpump has left an update regarding her injury that has worried many fans.

The "Vanderpump Rules" executive producer left a statement on her Instagram account, stating, "Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!"

She further explained what got damaged from her body, mentioning, "4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back," but on a good note, she is "on the road to recovery!"



"I will be back in the saddle of life soon!" the 61-year-old concluded, attaching multiple photos of all the flowers she has received since hospitalization.

Going Back To The Incident

It was recently reported that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got involved in an accident while she was riding a horse named Prince Tardon at The Paddock Riding Club in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to the initial report from TMZ, Vanderpump was rushed to the hospital after an eyewitness said that "she flew over the horse's head and landed squarely on her back." Vanderpump is an expert rider and documented her love of riding horses during her time on RHOBH.

"The equine apparently got spooked, reared up, and bucked her off. An eyewitness tells us she flew over the horse's head and landed squarely on her back," the source from the outlet also added.

As per the source, her husband Ken Todd followed behind her when they took Vanderpump to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Heartwarming Messages

Soon after the reality star gave an update about her current health status, multiple celebrities and her fans replied on her Instagram posts, sending best wishes to her.

The list of celebrities has Katie Maloney from her show "Vanderpump Rules" and Garcelle Beauvais from "RHOBH."

One fan said, "So glad you are home and safe, hope u have a quick recover, love u so much. sending all the best for u." This was followed by another saying, "Oh wow!! That's a lot! You are one tough cookie! Sending healing karma and wishing a speedy recovery."

"So glad you are okay, and terribly sorry about what happened. Everyone is wishing you a speedy recovery," one Instagram user also said.

