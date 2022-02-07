The adorable baby videos of little Malcolm Mulaney just keep on coming.

No, he's not meeting any famous babies this time - but he is getting fit! Olivia Munn posted a couple of videos of the little guy's tummy time routine on her Instagram story today.

(For those not in the know, "tummy time" refers to the 20 to 30 minute a day period in which babies are put on their stomachs, with parental supervision, in order to be encouraged to train their neck muscles so they can hold their own heads up. It's like a baby workout, and, like most people, they usually hate it.)

Today, though, Malcolm had Dad there to cheer him on - and buff up his verbal ability, at that, as throughout the video John makes wild claims that his toothless son said words like "Roar" and "Yeah." He also asks the confused-sounding child whether he's "taking it to the limit." (Given the fact that he's a two-month old baby with very little control over his limbs, we're guessing that yeah, he probably is.)

My heart physically can’t handle how sweet this is. (Keep watching, John Mulaney’s in it too) pic.twitter.com/aKzvb05ri0 — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) February 7, 2022

It's so adorable to see how in love John Mulaney clearly is with his new son. Munn also posted a video yesterday of the new Dad walking an apparently very fussy baby back and forth, across the room, captioned: "Malcolm has a special request: Walk until our legs break off."

Have I said enough times that I can’t wait for John Mulaney’s Dad Humor era? pic.twitter.com/uwCdSEslXA — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) February 7, 2022

Even if their legs did break off, though, they'd probably still forgive him - he has THIS little face, how could they not?

Bonus butter bean pic.twitter.com/V5MnyvO0Ly — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) February 7, 2022

Mulaney must be enjoying the downtime with his baby boy as much as he can right now, because the superstar comedian starts leg two of his From Scratch tour on March 11. The former SNL writer will be touring the country performing new stand-up until mid-July, where he'll close out the tour in Chicago, the city where he grew up. He'll be visiting 20 states in total.

It's unclear whether he'll be changing his set at all from what he did on the first leg of the From Scratch tour in the fall, but given that his life has changed so much in the intervening time, we're going to bet the answer is yes.

No more theoretical jokes about duffel bags full of cocaine and catfishing pedophiles - now we get to see what John Mulaney's REAL Dad Jokes are.