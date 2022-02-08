There are two things people tend to love to talk about: celebrities and food. Food is the thing that brings us all together. Celebrities are the thing we talk about when we are all together. There are many celebrities, however, that have found a way to create the best of both worlds: they have their own food!

The most recent to be added to the list is Leon Bridges. He recently began a partnership with HomeState, a partnership which has inspired the creation of this awesome sounding taco (but more on that in a second!) Here are many celebrities that have managed to make the ultimate mash-up: themselves with some AMAZING FOODS!

1. Leon Bridges

The R&B Singer Leon Bridges OFFICIALLY has his own taco! He partnered up with HomeState and created a new taco called, "The Ft. Worth," which includes, spicy artichoke chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatillo, ranch, and pickled jalapenos on a flower tortilla. It sounds AMAZING!

2. Arnold Palmer

At this point, Arnold Palmer's iced tea may be even more famous than the golfer himself. (Not actually, but it is DEFINITELY cutting it close!) The drink holds the perfect flavor combination of iced tea and lemonade.

3. Saweetie

Yes, you've gotten a Happy Meal, but have you gotten a Saweetie Meal? The hip-hop star has a signature, orderable McDonald's meal consisting of a four piece chicken nuggets, Tangy BBQ Sauce, "Saweetie and Sour" sauce, a big mac, french fries, and a sprite. Did someone say YUM?!

4. Travis Scott

Travis Scott ALSO has his own McDonald's meal! This one is quite literally bringing home the bacon! It consists of a sprite, a quarter pounder with bacon, and french fries with BBQ sauce. If reading that didn't immediately make you grab your keys to head to McDonald's, I'm not sure what will.

5. Barack Obama

Former President of the United States Barack Obama has his own special at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. The Obama Special, otherwise named there The Country Boy - No. 9, includes three fried chicken wings and then a choice of french fries, potato salad, or a waffle. That sounds PRESIDENTIALLY delicious!

6. Avril Lavigne Pizza

If pop-punk sensation Avril Lavigne's food-name-sake wasn't a pizza, the world would be upside-down. In her hometown of Napanee, Ontario, the pizza place, La Pizza has named a pizza after the singer. The pizza is topped with pepperoni, olives, and mushrooms.

7. Charli D'Amelio

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio had a limited edition Dunkin' drink named after her. The drink was called The Charli. It was a medium cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. That sounds like a DELICIOUS way to wake up!

8. James Brown

The legend James Brown has a sandwich named after him at a Louisiana based restaurant named Parkway. The sandwich is called The James Brown Po'Boy. The sandwich is made up of fried shrimp, hot BBQ beef, pepper jack cheese, and spicy Crystal hot sauce mayo inside of french bread. There is no way that is not INCREDIBLE.

Alright, we are going to go eat our way through this star studded list!