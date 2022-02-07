It could get scary when a new actor gets added to a show or a film that the original cast members have worked on for a long time. Sarita Choudhury is not an exception, as she felt the same thing when filming for "And Just Like That."

Speaking on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hanger on Monday, the actress noted that she was initially nervous about joining the famous cast, especially the three main characters Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

The English actress, who plays the role of Seema Patel, noted that it was scary at first as it is the first time that she worked with the actresses, and the three stars have been friends in real life for decades. (watch her interview below)

Choudhury compared the experience to high school when a student is new to campus and "you're scared, you're going to meet the mean cheerleaders." (via NBC News)

However, she quickly realized that her co-stars were "nice cheerleaders," and she didn't understand that.

The actress expressed her gratitude to all of her co-stars for helping her with the role, but Sarah Jessica Parker stood out and did the unthinkable as she was the one who "took her in."

"Sarah Jessica took me in. She watched me a lot. I think she saw I was shy and she was like, 'I'm going to look after her,'" the "Mississippi Masala" star noted.

Sarita Choudhury is Far From Her Character Seema Patel in Real Life

Since the original series "Sex and the City" heavily revolved around relationships, real-life problems, and Carrie Bradshaw's love for shoes and fashion, Choudhury's role in the sequel requires her to have a taste in style.

Despite her character's love for beige, textured outfits, and flowy pants, the actress clarified that she's not fashionable in real life.

She noted that she's a "T-shirt and jeans" girl and was confused why the show wanted to cast her.

"I was like, 'Why me? Do you know what I really am like in real life?'" she hilariously joked.

Despite her confusion, Choudhury immediately fell in love with her character and mentioned that the show had influenced her fashion taste recently.

Speaking about her experience, the "A Hologram for the King" star said she got addicted to wearing heels and the ensembles she wore.

"You start experimenting, having fun and you find your personality within that," she added.

