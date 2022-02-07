In a bold movie from Disney+, the yet to be released Andor series has already been green lit for a second season.

For the uninitiated, Andor follows the adventures of the early Rebel Alliance before the events of the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will mark the return of Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassan Andor from the film, as well as Forest Whitaker's Saw Gurrara and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Also appearing on the series in unspecified roles are Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Solle, and Robert Emms.

Luna discussed the plot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he explains that Andor is "basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One."

Though the idea to give a second season to an unreleased series might just be another slap in the face to fans who have endured some pretty lackluster work since Disney bought the franchise. From the nonsensical way they handled the Rey saga, Solo, and whatever they are trying to do with the dull as dirt The Book of Boba Fett, one of the most uneventful stories in the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is gambling heavily on the success of Andor. Honestly, with the exception of the fantastic The Mandalorian (which is really just the Boba Fett show fans wanted), her track record of success has been iffy at best.

Mind you, the box office receipts tell another story, though this is skewed because fans will always show up for new Star Wars properties. To gauge these as successful storytelling does the series a disservice.

The only saving grace might just be that Rogue One was a one off film which can be prequelised if done right, and by that, showing the plight of the common rebel and early Empire influence on the galaxy, minus all of the Jedi/Sith story arcs which have been rehashed so many times.

These are just opinions and predictions. Everyone has their favorites in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and that's what makes having so much content beneficial for fans. There is something for everyone. Only time will tell if this swing for the fences will pay off in Disney's favor.