Zendaya has something to say to D.A.R.E.

D.A.R.E., the often controversial Drug Abuse Resistance Education program which comes to schools to caution students against inappropriate drug use, made some comments about the hit-HBO series Euphoria. The program released a statement commenting on what they believe to be the show's glorification of drug use. The statement followed:

"Rather than further each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior...HBO's television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today's world."

However, super-star actress Zendaya had some thoughts on that. According to a BuzzFeed article, the actress rebuked the claims, saying:

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," she said...If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain."





Very well said, Zendaya! The D.A.R.E. program itself has faced criticism through the years for inadvertently introducing children to drugs in their quest to caution against them.

Zendaya's entire interview with Entertainment Weekly can be seen here. Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max, and it has already been set for a third season. We can't wait to see what the story holds.