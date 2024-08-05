A white elderly man was caught on camera chastising a group of Black people who were mourning the loss of a family member.

In a video posted by 'The Neighborhood Talk' Monday, the man, wearing a green shirt and denim shorts, can be heard yelling at the family.

"No, this ain't right," while trying to be calmed down by an accompanied white woman, who he referred to as his wife later on in the clip.

"I'll tell them to move their car," one woman from the gathering can be heard saying after the man complained his driveway was blocked. Per the video, his driveway was not blocked by any vehicles.

"I'm going to call the police if y'all don't do something," he said. "I don't care about all that crap," he answered when someone told him someone had just died.

"I don't like you running my neighborhood! I live right there," he said. "I lived here for a good while!" A white woman, who was trying to de-escalate, with the elderly man called him James.

"My car is not blocking their driveway," one person told the elderly couple. "They can get out [of] their driveway."

"I don't like it. I don't believe in this crap, you hear," the elderly man continued. "You gone start some trouble right there, there's trouble right there."

"This is a neighborhood not designed for the 'hood,' " he said, adding how he "don't care what you're doing."

The Black family tried to explain to the older man the gathering was a repast for one of their fathers who "died last Sunday" and not a "gang meeting" the man thought it was.

When one man from the party asked could he talk to the elderly man, the man replied, "Naw you can't talk to me" and "They not go run me in my house!"

"James, you can talk to people better than that. Don't do that," the woman with the elderly man said in an effort to calm him down. "You're ruining my neighborhood," the man called Mr. James said.

The video ended with the white couple retreating into their driveway. It's unclear what happened after the video concluded.

This isn't the only time a white person confronted a Black neighbor over behavior they deemed wrong.

In July, an elderly white woman was caught on video threatening to call cops on a Black neighbor for running her air conditioning unit during the summer.

Another viral TikTok showed a disgruntled white woman confronting her Black neighbor who was reportedly "laughing too loud" in their own home in May.