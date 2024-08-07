Samantha Markle, the half-sister to Meghan Markle, has renewed her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess.

Samantha, who shares the same father as Meghan, Thomas Markle Sr., was reportedly displeased by the way she was portrayed in Meghan's Netflix series and her interview-heard-round-the-world with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. She sued the ex-royal for defamation, seeking $75,000 in damages. The case was dismissed, but now, she's trying it again.

According to 'The Blast,' Samantha Markle, 59, believes the lawsuit was wrongfully dismissed by the judge. Her legal team claims Meghan's comments were intentionally made to put down the book that her half-sister was writing about her.

According to newscaster Dan Wooton, there is a chance that Kate Middleton may be sending a statement into court to back Sam Markle's case. "Lawyer Peter Ticktin is planning on asking Catherine to provide a witness statement," he alleged on Twitter back in April.

However, he later took to Twitter clarifying that, "Sam Markle stresses Catherine's cancer recovery is a priority, saying: 'I think it's important everyone knows that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges. We want to be respectful of that, and her recovery is a priority.' "

The appeal for the case's dismissal was filed only two days before Meghan 43rd birthday, August 4. Her birthday was also not recognized in any public or formal way by the palace. While many have attested that this is due to the fact she is not a current working royal, the palace has acknowledged the birthdays of some who have not been working members of the family in the past.

Grant Harrold, a former palace staffer, shared that all might be well behind closed doors. He told to the 'New York Post' that, "They will rise above everything that has happened because at the end of the day, they are still family. I don't think that will change certainly, despite everything that's happened."

Samantha Markle penned 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister' in 2021. According to the book's description on Amazon, "Samantha never thought she would find herself caught in between the cross hairs of media mayhem, as she defends herself, and her father, by dispelling social labels, and "fake news", when her sister marries a Duke, and a Royal fairy plummets from ''the tea towels."

"Samantha holds firmly over all perceptions, "plots" and "ultimatums," the description added. "The truth is stranger than fiction."