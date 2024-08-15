The 'It Ends With Us' drama is not over yet.

Here is everything you need to know about the 'It Ends With Us' drama, a film based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, which was released on Friday.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Casting

When it was announced that Blake Lively would play the main character Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni would play her love interest, fans of the novel were concerned. They did not feel that their age or appearance matched the characters in question.

Furthermore, Lively was a producer and Baldoni, 40, directed.

Ryan Reynolds Takes on a Larger Role

Ryan Reynolds took on a more hands-on role in the 'It Ends With Us' film.

According to 'E!,' Reynolds, who is married to Lively, had a hand in writing a few scenes from the film. This included the well-known rooftop scene. According to Lively, "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now."

In fact, not even the screenwriter for the movie, Christy Hall, knew at first.

The Cast Does the Press Tour Without Baldoni

As press for the movie began to pick up, eager followers began to ask one question: Where is Justin Baldoni? In interviews with the cast, the director and co-star was notably absent.

Furthermore, when members of the team were asked about working with the talent, they consistently gave indirect answers and redirected the question. Jenny Slate, one of the stars of the film, was asked on the red carpet what it was like working with the actor-director.

"I mean, what an intense job, to have to do so many things," the 42-year-old responded, leaving fans curious about brewing tensions.

Baldoni Does Press Alone Too

While the film's director did not appear alongside the cast, he instead did several one on one interviews.

In an interview with 'Access Hollywood,' he pointed out that, "I don't think people realize how involved she [Blake] was in this movie. She's a producer on the film, from the beginning to the end. She was extremely involved. She really made the film better. There were many instances where I honestly just tried to get out of the way and let her take the lead."

Discoveries Made After the Premiere

According to reports, none of the cast is following Justin Baldoni on social media.

Sources have come forward, per the 'Daily Mail,' reporting that Baldoni's alleged behavior on set was "chauvinistic" and "borderline abusive."

This was exacerbated by the subject matter of the film. While the flick — spoiler alert — deals with topics of domestic violence, sources from set alleged that Baldoni refused to look at the film from Lily Bloom's and Blake Lively's perspective.

One insider claimed that, "Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic."

There Were Two Different Cuts of the Movie

The creative differences behind the film ran so deeply that, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' two different cuts of the movie were created in post-production.

During an interview, the actress was complimented on the use of Lana Del Rey's song "Cherry" (2017) in the film.

"I'm not supposed to be talking about this," Lively, 36, said. "They felt like it was too charged and heavy, things were still good with Ryle at that point, so you don't want to feel that charge. I was like, the moment Atlas enters things are charged and heavy. There's conflict, there's pain, there's turmoil, there's tension. Because you're like, 'Oh my God, my soulmate — the one that got away, the person that's haunting me in everything I do and everywhere I go — is here now, and we still have that connection.' "

Blake Lively To Direct The Next Film

According to 'PEOPLE,' Lively "wants to direct the next movie, sidelining him [Baldoni] and securing the rights from Colleen."

Baldoni explained how "friction" on set helped the final cut of the movie in an interview with 'Elle UK.'

"There are all these things that happen every day on set, there's always friction that happens when you make a movie like this," he said. "Then at the end of the day, it's that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow."

"We created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time," the 'Jane the Virgin' alum continued. "And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."