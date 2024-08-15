Every American's personal information, including their social security numbers and physical addresses, was stolen online by hackers.

USDoD, a hacking group, claims to have stolen over 2.5 billion records of American's personal information, 'Fox News' reported.

The hackers offered to sell the stolen records, including names and potential aliases in April. Personal information from those in the United Kingdom and Canada was also included in the massive breach.

The unencrypted personal data was stolen from National Public Data, a platform that provides information to employers and agencies that conduct background checks.

USDoD was reportedly seeking $3.5 million for the 4TB database, but some sensitive information was leaked online by numerous entities. 'Engadget' reports previous data leaks included phone numbers and email addresses.

According to 'Bleeping Computer,' several Americans confirmed the leaked information about themselves and their family, including some dead relatives, were correct. The same hacking group was previously accused of trying to sell non-profit organization InfraGard's user database for $50,000 late last year, per the outlet.

A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against National Public Data over the breach earlier this month. The companies, including AT&T, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation, allegedly failed to prevent the data breaches with appropriate security in place.

To protect yourself from fraud and identity theft, keep an eye on credit reports from bureaus Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. It's also recommended citizens sign up for services that offer identity fraud protection, although the service often comes with a fee.

Activate two-factor authentication wherever possible to keep your accounts secure.