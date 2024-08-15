'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands has died.

She was 94.

The actress died in California. According to 'ABC News,' the talent had been battling Alzheimer's disease for five years.

Her career was known by many for her stage and screen performances. She began her professional acting career in 1953 on Broadway. She appeared in 'The Seven Year Itch' which toured around the country.

Rowlands appeared in many iconic films, including 'The High Cost of Living' (1958). She also starred in 'A Child Is Waiting,' 'Faces,' and 'A Woman Under The Influence.'

RELATED: Get the Tissues! 'The Notebook' Is Coming to Broadway!

The latter was written by John Cassavetes specifically for Rowlands. Cassavetes, who died in Los Angeles from complications of cirrhosis at 59 on February 3, 1989, and Rowlands were married from 1954 until 1989.

Rowlands won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 'A Woman Under the Influence.' She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in the film 'Gloria' (1980).

RELATED: Jo Koy Blasts Celebs In First Stand-Up Set Since Golden Globes: 'Lot Of Marshmallows'

In 2016, she took home an Honorary Oscar Award.

In an interview with movie critic Roger Ebert she recalled the special night.

"It was in L.A., at the Dolby Theater. The thing I do remember is, they gave me that nice Oscar and at the end of my speech I tried to be funny and said, 'This guy's good-looking, I think I'm gonna take him home with me.' But he was so heavy, I was down on my knees in four seconds! I said, 'Nick!'—my son who had helped me up onstage, he was standing over there behind something. I said, 'Nick, I need help here.' I couldn't have picked that thing up if he hadn't been there."