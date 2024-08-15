Actor Rob Schneider is taking accountability for his parenting mishaps.

After his daughter, Elle King, appeared on Bunnie XO's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Schneider issued an apology to King for not being present during her upbringing and for sending her to "fat camp."

King described how her connection with her father was strained, highlighting that there was no real relationship between them until she was considerably older. The singer also reflected on some challenging moments from her younger years, such as being sent to "fat camp" when she was a pre-teen.

"It got to a point where I didn't want to spend the summer with him," she said.

King attributed much of the strain to Schneider's lack of involvement in her life and his disapproval of various body art forms, including tattoos. The 35-year-old described neglect from Schneider, such as having to spend a day with a security guard due to his poor planning.

In an upcoming conversation with Tucker Carlson, the 'Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo' actor expressed his regret to King for not being the supportive father she needed when she was young.

"I just want to tell my daughter: Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn't," he said in a clip from the interview shared by 'USA Today.'

Looking directly into the camera, Schneider, 60, added how he hopes she "can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely. I love you entirely, and I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."

Carlson, 55, asked the California native how he managed to not fire back at his daughter. "If you love someone completely. ... I love her, all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this," he answered.

Despite his recent apology, King, legal name Tanner Elle Schneider, noted how he never supported her music career so she distanced herself from him. King also criticized her father's negative views on drag and LGBTQ+ rights.

During the Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, Schneider took to Twitter, now known as X, to slam the blasphemous performance.

"I am sorry to say to all the world's greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," Schneider wrote. "I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN."

King told Bunnie XO that she "disagreed" with many of her father's opinions.

"You're talking out of your a*s and you're talking [mess] about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it's like, get f****d."