A former reality star has turned to GoFundMe for help with his new legal battle.

Michael Ilesanmi married Angela Deem on the hit TLC show '90 Day Fiancé.' They got married in 2020 before separating. Their time on the show was decidedly unsettling, including Ilesanmi's reported unfaithfulness and Deem's alleged physical abuse.

Deem, who filed for their marriage's annulment, claimed the 36-year-old "fraudulently induced [her] into a marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States."

According to 'In Touch Weekly,' Deem accused Ilesanmi of being "engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status."

Now, Ilesanmi is fighting back, crowdsourcing funds on GoFundMe. As of this writing, he has raised over $28,000 — more than his original goal of $25,000 — with over 1,000 donors. He says he will use the money to fight his estranged wife in court.

"Hi, I am Michael Ilesanmi from TLC's TV show 90 Day Fiancé. I have been put in a situation where I unfortunately have to ask for help. Due to the recent legal filings by Angela against me, I must seek legal advice. I have obtained an attorney, but the fees are expensive. I have a legal battle to fight, and that fight will be costly," he wrote in the page's description.

He added: "I am asking all my fans to help—whatever you can give, I would deeply appreciate. I understand all of us are having hard times, and I hate to ask others for financial support, but it seems that due to the legal actions brought against me, I have to ask. Thank you all, and God bless."

Deem responded to her Nigerian husband's fundraiser on TikTok.

"GoFundMe my ***, how about go fund me and give me back my years I spent on a scammer," she said.

'90 Day Fiancé' follows couples who have 90 days to marry each other after being in long distance relationships. The series, which boasts 10 seasons, debuted on January 12, 2014.

Michael and Angela appeared on Season 7, 8, and it's spin-off, 'Happily Ever After.'