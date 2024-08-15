Former NFL running back Cierre Wood was sentenced Tuesday after the brutal death of 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

The tragic incident occurred in April 2019 when La'Rayah was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital. There, it was discovered that she had endured severe abuse, including over 100 bruises, 20 fractured ribs, and a fatal liver laceration.

Read more: Missouri Woman Confessed To Kidnapping And Murdering Pregnant Woman In An Attempt To Claim Her Baby

Wood, who had an impressive football career at the University of Notre Dame before joining the NFL, was taken into custody and charged with murder shortly following the child's death.

In April, he entered an Alford plea, which means he acknowledged the evidence was sufficient for conviction without admitting to the crime itself. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse.

According to 'NBC Sports,' he will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

The probe into La'Rayah's death uncovered a disturbing history of physical and emotional mistreatment.

Reports indicate that Wood, 33, subjected the child to rigorous physical exercises, such as sprints, sit-ups, and wall squats as a form of punishment. He reportedly defended his actions by saying he was trying to get her "on the right path" because he considered her "chunky."

On the day La'Rayah died, Wood had her do sit-ups after she struggled with learning her letters and numbers. According to his account to the police, she fell backward and struck her head. However, when emergency responders arrived following his 911 call, they found her body already cold and rigid.

Per 'NBC News,' La'Rayah died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office in Las Vegas.

La'Rayah's mother, Amy Taylor, was also charged in relation to her daughter's death. She plead guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution.

In July, Taylor, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment with the chance of parole, along with an additional 8 to 20 years for the child abuse charges.

Wood, who was undrafted, began his career with the Houston Texans.

He also was under contract with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and the Buffalo Bills before playing in the Canadian Football league.