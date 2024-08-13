A Missouri woman will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole after admitting to kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman from Arkansas.

Amber Waterman from Pineville, Missouri confessed in court to charges including kidnapping resulting in death and the unlawful killing of a child in utero. According to US Attorney Teresa Moore, Waterman's sentence is mandatory life imprisonment, with the formal sentencing set for October 15.

In her guilty plea, the 44-year-old revealed she used a fake identity to reach out to Ashley Bush, a 33-year-old from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, through Facebook. At the time of their interaction, Bush was approximately 31 weeks pregnant, 'CNN' reports.

Federal prosecutors detailed that Waterman and Bush arranged to meet at an Arkansas convenience store on October 31, 2022, supposedly to discuss employment opportunities that Waterman was offering.

However, Waterman instead took Bush to her residence in Pineville.

Later that day, emergency services were summoned to Waterman's home due to an unresponsive baby. The infant was declared deceased upon arrival. Initially, Waterman claimed she had given birth, but she later admitted that the baby belonged to Bush, who had three other children. Bush's body was discovered at a different location, with authorities confirming she died from a gunshot wound. However, details about the circumstances surrounding the infant's death were not disclosed by the police or prosecutors.

Additionally, Waterman's husband, Jamie Waterman, faces charges as an accessory after the fact, accused of assisting in the disposal of Bush's body. His trial is slated for October.