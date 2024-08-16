A well-known disc jockey is accused of knowingly spreading HIV.

According to police reports, countless women are attempting to get their ex-New Orleans lover formally charged for his alleged indiscretions.

"It's very malicious to me. You are intentionally doing this. You have a choice to disclose this information and you are choosing not to," said alleged victim one to 'WDSU's Shay O'Connor. The woman, whose name was not revealed, says she was not only in a committed relationship with the popular DJ, but the man even proposed to her.

"There were rumors that were swirling around in 2022," she claimed. "I did not want to believe it. In 2023, I was able to get him to confirm it."

The DJ allegedly committed the acts in Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas, according to the outlet.

"It's disheartening because a lot of women have confirmed with me they have HIV," victim one claimed. "Disclosing it in confidentiality."

Another alleged victim, who says the man once served as a Marine, claims she and the DJ engaged in a one-night stand before finding out months later she was HIV positive. She now takes at least four different medications to keep the virus from spreading.

"I would say with my mental health, it made it [the virus] worse," alleged victim two said. "But I have been able to control it through my medication."

34 states have laws that criminalize HIV exposure as of 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The HIV Justice Network says a Louisiana penal code calls the offense " 'intentional exposure to HIV'. This makes it a crime for anyone who is knowingly living with HIV to 'intentionally expose' someone to HIV through sexual contact, or through any other 'means or contact', without that person's knowing consent."

If convicted, a person could face jail time up to 10 years and fines.

The name of the accused Louisiana DJ is currently unknown.