Meghan Markle paid homage to her late mother-in-law wearing the same butterfly earrings Princess Diana wore in 1986.

The mom of two wore the jewelry during a visit to Colombia with Prince Harry on Friday.

The 'Suits' alumna rocked the gold studs during the second day of her four-day-long visit to the country, according to 'Page Six.' Her husband, Harry, 39, is Princess Diana's youngest son, and Prince William is the late-princess' eldest son three years his senior.

Meghan wore the earrings while visiting Colegio La Giralda school in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Bogotá.

Per the outlet, the 42-year-old spoke to a kindergarten class in Spanish, participated in an art class, and toured the campus.

'PEOPLE' confirmed that the earrings belonged to Diana, known for her activism and glamorous fashion. She wore them in 1986 during a royal Canada tour with a matching butterfly choker.

Diana and then-Prince Charles met with local authorities ahead of Expo '86, a World's Fair held in British Columbia, per 'In Style.'

This isn't the first time Meghan wore Diana's butterfly-shaped studs.

The Duchess of Sussex also wore them in October 2018 in Australia. The outing was extra special as it was her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy, the outlet reports. She was pregnant with her first baby, a son, with Harry. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

Meghan wore them again in September 2019 when she launched a capsule collection with Smart Works.

Additionally, the Los Angeles native was gifted her late mother-in-law's aquamarine ring and diamond tennis bracelet by Harry.

On May 11 and 12th, Meghan also wore Diana's diamond cross necklace during the couple's tour of Nigeria.

In other Meghan news, the American Riviera Orchard businesswoman is reportedly ready to tell all in a new memoir about her experiences with the royal family, according to 'Closer.' A source shared with the outlet that her book has no intentions of playing nice.

"The talk among their friends is that it's time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy," the insider alleged.

"There's so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that's in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir," the continued. "She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions."