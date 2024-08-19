The ex-wife of embattled singer R. Kelly has seemingly been in a long-term relationship, and fans are gagging at the news.

Andrea Kelly posted a steamy Instagram reel dressed in black lingerie with VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop' star Cisco Rosado.

The post, published Saturday, included the caption: "11 years ago...who knew? Here's to 11 more and then some @cisco_rosado a KING TO ME (you know what I'm talking about) never forget what I said that night."

Fans took to the comment section to question the relationship.

"My flabber is definitely gasted," wrote one follower. "Uhn uh, you ain't gon just drop this on us & leave.... Get yo butt back over here & explain this Missy," another commenter penned. A third fan wrote: "He gotta be talking about they met 11 years ago or something like that cause she married that con man barber in 2014 for a couple of days."

Others suspected the clip was from a movie set and not real.

Rosado also posted the video with the caption "#CBM."

The 45-year-old appeared to pursue romantic relationships on the reality show series during seasons 5-7 and 10 of 'Love & Hip Hop' and season 4 of 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.' The music executive was romantically linked to a handful of his cast mates, including Mariah Lynn, Diamond Strawberry, and Somaya Reece, to name a few, within the last 11 years.

Kelly, real name Andrea Danyell Kelly, broke her silence about the physical and financial abuse she said she endured during her marriage to the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer.

During a fundraising luncheon for Faces of Hope in April— an Idaho non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking — Kelly spoke as the keynote speaker.

She revealed details of her tumultuous marriage with the Chicago singer, including an alleged incident of when he slapped her so hard while she was sitting on the toilet that she landed into their bathtub.

"We don't know the difference between control and concern, you have this man controlling the finances ... paying all the bills so you don't have to work," Kelly, 50, said. "Now I'm confused. I don't know who's the good guy and the bad guy, because all my life, I've been trained to know he's the same."

Andrea and R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, married in 1996. They divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2009. They are the parents to three children; Joann, Jaah, and son Robert Jr.

According to CNN, R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

R. Kelly was moved to FCI Butner Medium I, a "medium security federal correctional institution," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, in April 2023.