"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora has been put on blast by her makeup artist for allegedly not paying him for his services.

On Monday, celebrity makeup artist Freedom on the Beat, who goes by @2gifted.hands on Instagram, claimed that Sidora has become the subject of a federal investigation over alleged commercial fraud.

"You never win when you play dirty... the lies are finally coming to an end ... @drewsidora [peach emoji]," he wrote on Instagram. "They said you're a commercial fraud specialist #allegedly

Alongside the message, the beauty influencer posted a screenshot of his DMs to the "That's So Raven" alum, who appeared to have been online at the time the messages were sent.

"Drewww[,] my favorite girl," one message read. "The FEDS are looking for you. Clink clink b***hhh."

"If you need a pinpal (sic), call me boo," the makeup artist added.

Freedom also seemingly confirmed that he was accusing Sidora of failing to pay him.

According to a screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he "liked" a comment from a follower that read: "Not she ain't pay [you] too."

The social media personality then took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of the 39-year-old singer-actress with the caption: "Pay your bills!!!"

In another story, he suggested that he allegedly received some damaging information about Sidora.

"Babe, the tea I just [received] across my desk...[peach emoji]," he posted.

Sidora quickly shut down the MUA's claims and threatened legal action against him.

"I want to make it clear that these claims are entirely false. There is no federal investigation or legal action being taken against me," she wrote in a statement on Instagram Monday.

"My attorney will be addressing legal action against the individual responsible for starting these false rumors," she added.

The former Disney Channel star also made an announcement regarding her team as "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 16 begins filming.

"As I enter this new season, I want to share I've made some changes to my team. This transition marks an exciting chapter, and I'm looking forward to the opportunities and growth ahead," she wrote before signing her statement with her initials, "DS."

The new claims against Sidora seemingly did not surprise some social media users, who noted that this wasn't the first time she'd been accused of not paying for services.

"She has been accused of not paying so many times," one user commented, while another asked, "Drew still ain't paying the people?"

"Y'all knew she couldn't pay already," a third comment read. "She thinks it's all promo and free."

Another critic noted, "This [is] the same lady who [is] always calling out someone else for not paying for services."

However, others came to Sidora's defense, including celebrity makeup artist Na'Chera Brown, who goes by @makeupmadnessbycherry.

"I HAVE NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH DREW PAYING," Brown insisted. "[I've] been working with her for years... [I'd] really like the inside to this.. but there HAS to be a [breakdown] somewhere..."

Some accused Freedom of using Sidora to get more attention online.

"He got his 5 mins of fame, wrap it..." one user claimed. "We don't care about his messy self... Nobody checking for [you,] boo."

Sidora was also previously sued by a chef, who claimed the reality star didn't pay her after asking her to prepare food for her team and family, working as a nanny for her kids and doing chores at her home in 2021, The Sun reported.

Sidora later filed a counterclaim alleging that the chef reached out to her first and offered to prepare one complimentary meal.