Alicia Silverstone was thought dead by some fans after eating what may have been a poisonous fruit, but the actress has now reassured supporters that she's "alive and well."

On Tuesday, Silverstone shared a cheeky update on TikTok that read: "Alive and well! Don't worry... I didn't swallow."

The "Clueless" star added the winking and face with tongue emojis as well as a photo of herself posing in front of a pink background.

Silverstone's post came a day after she uploaded a worrying video on TikTok.

Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow 😉😛 pic.twitter.com/sREsE0mqw3 — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) August 20, 2024

In the clip, the 47-year-old actress asked fans to help her identify a small, orange fruit she ate after finding a bush of them on the streets of London.

"OK, I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is and I need your help," Silverstone said as she held up the cherry tomato-sized fruit in front of her camera.

"I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not. It's definitely not because look at these leaves," she added.

Silverstone then showed the bush where she grabbed the fruit before taking another bite off it.

"I don't think you're supposed to eat this," she admitted. "It's almost like a pepper?"

She concluded the video by asking fans, "Does anyone know what this is? I don't know what it is. I need someone to tell me. I'm in England. OK, thank you."

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to tell her that she may be eating something toxic.

Some speculated that it may be a poisonous fruit called Solanum pseudocapsicum or the Jerusalem cherry.

One of the top comments under her video read: "Jerusalem cherry... They are poisonous."

Some also poked fun at her for eating something despite not knowing what it was.

"She's clearly clueless," one commenter joked, giving a nod to her iconic movie, "Clueless."

Another wrote, "Eating random stuff from bushes when you don't know what it is, is a level of non-anxiety that I can only aspire to."

But others became worried about Silverstone's well-being when she provided no further updates in the next several hours.

"Woman! Update us, are you alive and well!?!" one TikTok user commented on the clip.

"Definitely going to need an update, it can be fatal," another wrote.

A third comment read, "You're gonna need to let us know you're OK... It's been 5 hours."

University of California, Santa Cruz associate adjunct professor Rachel Meyer told Entertainment Weekly that Silverstone indeed ate the fruit of the Solanum pseudocapsicum plant.

However, Meyer said that while the plant is "mildly poisonous," consuming a couple of its fruits "won't hurt" and may cause vomiting at worst.

Still, the expert emphasized, "People should NOT eat this plant or try using it medicinally without familiarizing themselves with the literature on traditional uses and toxicity levels."