Six-time WWE champion Hulk Hogan claimed that his recent remarks about physically harming U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris were meant as a joke.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hogan made these comments at a beer launch event in Ohio Monday.

During the gathering, the former wrestler playfully suggested that he might execute a wrestling move on Harris. "Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?" he asked the audience.

Hogan, real name is Terry Gene Bollea, also made controversial comments about Harris' heritage, questioning her Indian background.

"Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?" Hogan, 71, asked. The Democratic presidential nominee says she has an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan rips his shirt as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hogan later attempted to downplay his comments, attributing them to his intoxication. "I am going to get heat for that one, brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking," he explained.

In July, the father of two stirred up attention at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, where he expressed his frustration over an attack on his "hero." He then dramatically changed his shirt to reveal a "Trump-Vance 2024" shirt and chanted, "Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," in true wrestling style.

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the 2023 Aspen Ideas Climate Event - Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with Gloria Estefan at New World Center on March 8, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

In 2015, Hogan expressed interest in being Donald Trump's running mate, but Mike Pence was chosen instead.

Hogan, a WWE Hall of Famer, has had a storied career spanning over fifty years in wrestling. He has also made appearances in films and TV shows such as "Rocky III" and "Hogan Knows Best," a VH1 reality documentary television series that aired for 4 seasons over the span of 2 years.

The Georgia native has faced his share of controversies, including a sex tape lawsuit against 'Gawker' and a temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame due to racist remarks, from which he later apologized and was reinstated.

Most recently, a Black influencer claimed he fired her because of her race and replaced her with white ambassadors instead in July.

Essence Jenai made the accusation against Hogan on TikTok where she shared a series of images with Hogan promoting his Real American Beer beverage.

"POV: Hulk Hogan paid you to be a brand ambassador and canceled your contract the next day because he realized you were a BLACK brand ambassador," she captioned the post, which has since gone viral.

