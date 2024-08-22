Ana Navarro is drawing backlash after posting photos of herself adjusting former President Barack Obama's necktie.

Critics felt the gesture was inappropriate given that Obama is a married man.

On Wednesday, during the third night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Navarro uploaded the photos to X, formerly Twitter, giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

In the first image, the 52-year-old is seen fixing Obama's tie while holding her small brown dog. In the second photo, the political commentator appears to lean in and kiss Obama on the cheek.

"Somebody had to fix his tie. So Chacha and I pitched in," wrote Navarro, co-host of ABC's 'The View.'

Somebody had to fix his tie. So Chacha and I pitched-in. pic.twitter.com/V2Y5qPuL3P — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 21, 2024

Though Navarro restricted replies to her post, viewers found ways to voice their opinions by quoting her original upload.

Journalist April Reign was among the first to criticize the images and Navarro's caption. She tweeted, "Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said. You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses."

Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said. You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses. https://t.co/Ftc21NGjiQ — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2024

Reign continued in a follow-up post, "Because what you NOT gon do is imply YOU needed to fix his tie when Michelle was right around the corner in the green room. You and your purse dog need to remember your place, and it's not within tie distance of our POTUS. Like literally how dare you."

One user on X agreed, stating, "If my hubby needs any kind of adjustment, I'll do it. My hubby would've grabbed her hand to stop her and said my wife will fix it lol glad he's not in politics."

Another user commented, "A lot of y'all are unfamiliar with BOUNDARIES! Unless you are my husband's personal assistant, close friend, or his tailor, you DON'T FIX HIS TIE!! Ana Navarro knew good and well she was being inappropriate with Obama, which is why she locked off her replies. Weirdo."

A lot of y'all are unfamiliar with BOUNDARIES!



Unless you are my husband's personal assistant, close friend or his tailor, you DON'T FIX HIS TIE!! Ana Navarro knew good and well she was being inappropriate with Obama which is why she locked off her replies. Weirdo 😒 pic.twitter.com/rudLlFX8Ho — ♉️ c u n t y 🫦 (@RobynDMarley_) August 21, 2024

However, some people feel the backlash is unnecessary, believing Michelle Obama wouldn't care about another woman adjusting Barack's tie.

"If there is one thing Mrs. Obama is not, it's insecure, so find something better to do," wrote one supporter via 'TJB,' while another added, "Grow up people and get a life. He's not your man; and I have 0 doubt his wife is way too secure to be bothered."

Although a staunch Republican, Navarro has openly supported Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign over former President Donald Trump's. Per 'Variety,' she was invited to host at the DNC when President Joe Biden was still seeking re-election.

"This is incredibly special for many reasons. Kamala Harris is my friend. I love her, and I admire her. She has captured lightning in a bottle. There's this extraordinary joy and enthusiasm. And my God, we're nominating an incredibly qualified woman. We have another shot at making history," Navarro explained to the outlet.

"I never thought, as a little refugee girl from Nicaragua, that I would ever be at a convention, much less be on stage at a convention. There is no larger celebration of democracy than a political convention. It's an incredible privilege," she added. "The energy was ecstatic. I just wish my mom and Kamala's mom had been around to watch it."