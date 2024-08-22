Adam Sandler revealed to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show" that NFL star Travis Kelce will be appearing on "Happy Gilmore 2," but die-hard fans of the film are not so happy.

Earlier this year, Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast that he was a "huge fan of the Sandman" and would do "anything" for a role in his new film. Fallon asked Sandler Tuesday if he had heard Kelce's comments.

Sandler confirmed they were preparing to begin filming in New Jersey "in a couple of weeks" and that Kelce had a "nice" little role in the film.

"Travis has... he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said about Kelce's cameo in the sequel "He's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

.@AdamSandler needs to start practicing his Happy Gilmore swing again for the upcoming sequel! ⛳ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Pt3ZRWDxWW — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 21, 2024

While Sandler expressed excitement about Kelce joining the cast, many of his fans were upset and felt the athlete would only ruin the movie. Several others called Kelce a "nepo boyfriend" and claimed he only got the role because he's dating Taylor Swift.

Here are a few reactions about Kelce's cameo:

meanwhile legit actors like manny jacinto, charles melton, simone ashley, etc etc have to start their own production companies to get actual good parts. but sure, let’s hire the football player for the popularity factor since he’s dating the biggest musician rn https://t.co/tDtjhTp6Wv — ۟ (@faierest) August 22, 2024

Great, now I know it will be ruined — Marc Palasciano (@marc_palasciano) August 22, 2024

Alright nah https://t.co/SgVHRoZuBg — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 21, 2024

movies used to have actual actors in them https://t.co/MkiAbDCDdb — aphex twin flame (@schaferism) August 22, 2024

He is using the Nepo boyfriend position as much as he can https://t.co/M8XL3L5IGk — vixo (@anotherfilmfan) August 21, 2024