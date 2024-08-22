Travis Kelce in 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel? OG Fans Think 'It Will Be Ruined'
Adam Sandler revealed to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show" that NFL star Travis Kelce will be appearing on "Happy Gilmore 2," but die-hard fans of the film are not so happy.
Earlier this year, Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast that he was a "huge fan of the Sandman" and would do "anything" for a role in his new film. Fallon asked Sandler Tuesday if he had heard Kelce's comments.
Sandler confirmed they were preparing to begin filming in New Jersey "in a couple of weeks" and that Kelce had a "nice" little role in the film.
"Travis has... he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said about Kelce's cameo in the sequel "He's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."
While Sandler expressed excitement about Kelce joining the cast, many of his fans were upset and felt the athlete would only ruin the movie. Several others called Kelce a "nepo boyfriend" and claimed he only got the role because he's dating Taylor Swift.
Here are a few reactions about Kelce's cameo: