"Survivor" Season 49 will premiere Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, the network announced earlier this year.

The long-running reality competition series revealed its cast of 18 new contestants on August 20, featuring a diverse group of players vying for the $1 million grand prize in Fiji.

CBS unveiled a lineup that includes professionals from various backgrounds competing in the Mamanuca Islands. Among the contestants are a political communications director from Washington D.C., a rocket scientist from Texas, a film producer from California, and a musician from Austin, Texas who fronts the rock band "Trashy Annie." The cast also features an airport ramp agent, a wellness expert, a law clerk, and a fitness trainer, among others.

The season will kick off with a special two-hour premiere episode, followed by 90-minute episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays. This extended format has been a permanent change for the series since Season 45, replacing the traditional hour-long episodes.

Jeff Probst returns as the show's longtime host to guide contestants through their quest for the life-changing prize. The veteran host described the filming conditions as particularly challenging, noting that contestants experienced "a Fijian summer so sweltering it feels like the jungle is breathing on you."

Adding to the season's significance, CBS announced that two contestants from Season 49 will earn spots in the highly anticipated milestone Season 50, scheduled for 2026. The landmark 50th season will feature these newcomers alongside 22 other former contestants and champions.

The upcoming season experienced an unprecedented last-minute cast change. For the first time in "Survivor" history, two original contestants were sent home before the game began and replaced by alternates Jason Treul and Michelle "MC" Chukwujekwu, who received just 12 hours' notice before joining the competition. Probst called this "a completely unique situation" that adds "a cool layer to this experiment."

Notable cast members include Nate Moore, a prolific film producer behind multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, including "Black Panther," and Kimberly 'Annie' Davis, the musician and frontwoman of "Trashy Annie." The diverse lineup spans ages from 25-year-old tech salesman Rizo Velovic to 52-year-old airport ramp agent Matt Williams.

"Survivor" episodes will air on CBS and be available for streaming on Paramount+, with Premium subscribers able to watch live and Essential subscribers accessing episodes the following day.