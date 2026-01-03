Kris Jenner's hands are causing quite the stir.

The 70-year-old reality mogul spent months hiding them under gloves following her $100,000 facelift, but when she touched down in St. Barts on Dec. 30, the gloves came off.​

The reveal didn't go unnoticed. According to Radar Online, sources say Jenner is now exploring surgical options to address what one insider described as hands "showing pronounced aging and sun damage, standing in stark contrast to the rest of her appearance."

It's also move that has cosmetic surgery experts sounding alarms about the potential dangers.

A source close to the family told the outlet that "Kris has invested years in maintaining her face and neck, but her hands still reveal her age."

The insider added she "has been making detailed enquiries about possible surgical solutions, despite the fact that so-called hand lifts carry well-known risks for someone her age."

Why Hand Surgery Raises Red Flags

It gives me great pleasure to know that there's no plastic surgery procedure that can make your hands look younger. God's way of humbling the vain? Also Kris still looks like a 70 year old in natural light. pic.twitter.com/uhVVuP0t3n — Marisa Baldassaro (@Nerdspringbreak) December 31, 2025

Hand rejuvenation isn't like your typical cosmetic procedure. An industry expert explained that "procedures aimed at rejuvenating the hands are among the most technically demanding in cosmetic medicine."

At 70, the risks multiply—think nerve damage, scarring, infections, and even impaired hand function. Recovery takes longer, and blood flow isn't what it used to be.

This saga gained traction back in October when a Reddit thread titled "Hands don't lie" went viral, showing photos of Jenner's visibly aging hands.

Users predicted she'd make gloves her signature look, comparing her to Madonna, who also keeps her hands covered.

Jenner's Take on Going Under the Knife

Despite the criticism, Jenner remains unapologetic about her cosmetic choices.

"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she told Vogue Arabia in August. She's called it "aging gracefully. It's my version".​

Her recent facelift by Dr. Steven M. Levine left her looking remarkably youthful, so much so that she's been accused of resembling her daughters.

During "The Kardashians," she even joked her nose might be "the only real thing" left on her face.