A man was tragically killed just one day before his wedding on Sunday.

Kirk Walker, 38, was set to marry his fiancée Sahuntea Weaver in Garfield, New Jersey, according to the 'New York Post.' However, a tragic incident occurred just over a day before their wedding. Walker, along with his cousin Rob McLaurin, 40, were celebrating Walker's bachelor party in Manhattan when their plans took a devastating turn.

The cousins were driving on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem around 2:20 a.m. when their Dodge Challenger was struck head-on. A pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction collided with their vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving the Dodge Challenger in a crumpled heap with the front windshield shattered and the engine compartment exposed.

The truck burst into flames from the impact.

Both men lost their lives in the collision. Photographs of the wreckage reveal the extent of the damage, showing the car's hood crushed and the entire front end destroyed. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, taking a passenger with them.

Authorities later found the truck's passenger approximately 30 feet from the crash site and transported them to a local hospital. While formal charges have not been filed, Weaver, 40, reported that investigators indicated the driver had left DNA at the scene.

"The detectives looked me right in my face and said that they were going to do everything they could to get justice," Weaver recounted. "They told me the driver left his DNA on the airbags. So they have that. Also the passenger is in the hospital with broken legs and he needs to speak up."

"Two lives were lost in a reckless car crash. He died 24 hours before our wedding. It's devastating, and not just for me. He has three children that loved him immeasurably," Weaver said, per the outlet. "They are heartbroken that their father's been taken." She described Walker as "generous" and "hard-working," and lamented, "I'm supposed to be in my wedding dress right now—not in mourning."

According to police, per 'NBC 4,' at least three other people in different cars were injured in the crash.

"It's just disgusting," Weaver said to the unidentified suspect. "I hope that you suffer the way that myself and my family is suffering because you took two innocent lives."