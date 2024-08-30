American Riviera Orchard, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, is reportedly struggling to launch due to an inability to find a CEO.

Meghan Markle has been building the company, ARO, which focuses on garden and home goods including jams, teas, dish ware, and more. Excitement surrounding the brand has been building since March as Meghan took early action giving away samples of products to various celebrities, including Kris Jenner.

However, the brand has not yet been launched. According to 'The Blast,' this is due to the inability of the company to find a CEO.

The Sussexes have reportedly been having difficulty retaining staff across the board, and many are pointing to this retention issue as a reason. Since the time the couple married, 18 members of their staff have resigned, causing many to question the couple's work environment.

A source told 'Closer Online,' per 'Yahoo,' that "The numbers don't lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story."

Just over two weeks ago, Josh Kettler, Sussex's Chief of Staff, resigned after only three months of employment. Another former employee shared, "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance."

Others have reflected that the delay in launching the company could be due to the Duchess still seeking investors. Lucie Greene, a branding expert, posited, "It could be that she's still courting investment. If the brand is direct to consumer, versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition."

The 43-year-old has also been making necessary corrections to her trademark application, according to 'The Blast.'

"This is something she's been wanting to do for a while," a source said about ARO. "She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."

When the brand is officially launched, it will reportedly come hand in hand with her new cooking and homemaking show on Netflix, per 'The Mercury News.' Filming reportedly wrapped in Los Angeles and in her hometown of Montecito, 'The Daily Blast' reported.

ARO's anticipated launch could be delayed until the spring of 2025.