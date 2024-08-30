Muni Long recently disclosed that she has ended her 9-year marriage to Raysean Hairston.

The singer revealed the news during an interview on 'The Cruz Show' on Real 92.3 LA, where she was discussing her new album 'Revenge.'

During the interview, Long explained that her music often draws from personal experiences.

"I always pull from real experiences because I'm writing from my unique perspective. I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I'm putting my real life in it," she said. Long elaborated on the end of her marriage, stating, "It's no secret... I've been married for nine years... it just didn't work out, you know?"

She continued, "Again, like I was saying, I don't have time for drama. I don't have time for nonsense. This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can't celebrate that with me, I'm so sorry, but I'm going to have to leave you behind. I cannot."

"You wake up every day mad, and there's literally nothing to be upset about. We have a beautiful child, we're good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that," Long, whose real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, added.

The 35-year-old also reflected on the strength required to move on, saying how "it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point — and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together — but I'm not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year... but I'm sorry, I'm probably already over it."

Last year, the "Made For Me" singer gushed about collaborating with her husband musically on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' as he's co-produced some of her songs.

"It's always great to have somebody super close to you that you can bounce the music off of," the Florida native shared. "He keeps me cool, because I'm very poetic. So sometimes it's a little corny. It's great. It's an amazing relationship that we have."