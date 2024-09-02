Jennifer Lopez wants fans to know she's "at peace" amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, Lopez shared her first Instagram post since filing to end her two-year marriage with Affleck.

In the post, the "On the Floor" singer included a cryptic quote that read: "Everything is unfolding in divine order."

Another image in the carousel post featured a woman sporting a T-shirt with the text: "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."

Lopez also posted a picture of a pink tie-dye sweatshirt that said, "blessed mom."

Among the snaps were several mirror selfies, including one featuring the "Hustlers" actress rocking a black turtleneck and high-waist jeans and another showing her curves in a white swimsuit.

Other images documented how Lopez spent her summer, with one picture showing her licking an ice cream cone and others featuring her 16-year-old daughter, Emme.

"Oh, it was a summer," she captioned the images.

Lopez's post came over a week after she officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, which was also the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding in 2022.

They first tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 -- a little over a year after rekindling their romance.

In the documents, Lopez listed April 26 as her official date of separation from Affleck and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She has since requested to drop Affleck's last name and change her name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

On Friday, however, Lopez left some fans confused after she was seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger when she stepped out in public for the first time since the divorce filing.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Lopez was captured sporting the ring as she was exiting a black vehicle in Beverly Hills and entering a building.

However, it is unclear if the band was her wedding ring from her union with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing gold band on her left hand after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck https://t.co/p3w6PWQfVn pic.twitter.com/JhLBwpwDBb — Page Six (@PageSix) August 31, 2024

An unnamed source earlier told People that the singer and the Oscar winner tried to save their marriage before ultimately deciding to part ways.

According to the insider, Affleck's unpredictable mood swings were among the main reasons behind the breakup.

"They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," the source said.

They continued, "But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is," the source adds. "The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."