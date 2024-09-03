After her husband was arrested for domestic violence last week, Nikki Bella is reportedly looking to secure a divorce lawyer.

According to 'TMZ,' the former WWE wrestler intends to divorce her 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev. The Russian dancer was booked into Napa County Jail Thursday morning for felony domestic violence, per the outlet.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to Chigvintsev's arrest are currently unclear, but the mom of one posted online she was also in Napa on her Instagram Story. Whether she was involved in any domestic dispute has not been revealed.

His bail was posted at $25,000, per 'Page Six.'

Nikki Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, has reportedly not been wearing her wedding ring since Chigvintsev's arrest. The 40-year-old hosted Netflix's live-streamed special,"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef," in Las Vegas over the weekend — the first contest between the competitive eaters in 15 years. 'TMZ' reported her ring finger was bare.

The outlet's sources also claim Artem is not living at the family home, where Nikki and their 4-year-old son Matteo lives, but at a friend's house instead.

Garcia and the 42-year-old have been married since August 2022. They celebrated their wedding anniversary late last month.

The pair got engaged in November 2019. The 'Total Bellas' star, who was Chigvintsev's celebrity partner on the 25th season of the ABC dancing competition series, announced they were expecting their first baby together in January 2020.

The news came just one week and a half after the WWE wrestler's twin sister, Brie, announced she was also pregnant with her second baby.