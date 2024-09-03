Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship is being questioned by some social media users after eagle-eyed fans spotted an awkward moment between the couple at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Pitt made his romance with de Ramon red carpet official Sunday when he appeared hand-in-hand with her at the premiere of his new movie "Wolfs" at the film festival in Italy.

The couple looked loved-up as they posed with their arms around each other alongside Pitt's co-star George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney.

But following their red carpet debut as a couple, rumors surfaced that Pitt and de Ramon's relationship may just be for PR after a new video of the couple at the Palazzo del Cinema was shared on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

The video appeared to show the audience giving "Wolfs" a standing ovation after the premiere.

In the footage, Amal could be seen putting an arm around her husband and giving him a sweet congratulatory kiss.

As George and his wife were chatting, de Ramon could be seen smiling at Pitt and seemingly preparing to get up from her chair to celebrate with him.

The jewelry designer appeared to grab Pitt's arm, and the actor seemingly squeezed hers in response.

However, instead of kissing or hugging de Ramon, Pitt then quickly turned away from his girlfriend and proceeded to clap and wave at the audience.

The video soon sparked speculation among social media users that Pitt may have ignored de Ramon and that this could be proof that their relationship is just for the public eye.

"The way George and Amal kissed and Ines is going to get up from the chair but Brad sees it and absolutely ignores her," one X user claimed. "Yeah, they love each other so much *cough cough* PR."

Another wrote, "This is TOO funny. And they want us to believe they're soulmates when Brad barely wants to interact with her."

"Lmao the way she's about to get up from the chair and [it's] like, 'Is he gonna kiss me or not?'" a third user observed, while another commented, "[Oh my god,] that was embarrassing."

"Hahaha god why [is there] always something that proves their relationship is just for the public eye?" someone else tweeted.

But some pointed out that it was unfair to compare Pitt and de Ramon's relationship with that of the Clooneys, who have been married since 2014.

"George and Amal have been married for a while, while Brad and Ines just started going public. Not the same thing at all," one X user wrote. "Why do you feel the need to judge someone with such shallow insight?"

Despite the doubts surrounding their romance, an unnamed insider recently told People that Pitt and de Ramon are getting serious in their relationship.

"Things have been amazing since they moved in together," the source said. "It's more of a serious relationship than just dating."

They continued, "Brad loves so many things about her. She's great for him."