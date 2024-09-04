At least four people were killed and at least nine were injured after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Caution tape surrounds Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia
Caution tape surrounds Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024. CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, one suspect was apprehended alive and was taken into custody.

"Reports that the suspect has been 'neutralized' are inaccurate," the Wednesday post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

The victims, nor the suspect and their potential motives have been identified.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke out about the harrowing ordeal.

"Praying for the families, the school, the community," Cousins, 36, said. "Going to go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids."

Shooting Reported At Appalachee High School In Winder, Georgia
Shooting Reported At Appalachee High School In Winder, Georgia Megan Varner/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the school shooting during a rally in New Hampshire.

"It doesn't have to be this way," Harris said.

The Democratic presidential nominee, who was scheduled to speak about small businesses at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, called the tragedy "senseless."

"It's just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive," she added.

Law enforcement and first responders respond to Apalachee High School
Law enforcement and first responders respond to Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024, after a shooting was reported. CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Around 9:30 a.m. EST, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the high school — located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta — according to 'WCVB.'

The school was cleared two hours later at 11:30 a.m. and students were released to their families. Winder-Barrow High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, 'Fox 5' reports, though no threat was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

