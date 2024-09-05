Steve Harvey might not be able to keep track of every dollar he makes, but he certainly knows the number of children he's responsible for.

A clip from Harvey's former daytime talk show recently resurfaced, revealing a woman who claimed that the "King of Comedy" alum was the father of her 17-year-old daughter.

During an "Ask Steve" segment, the woman admitted she had falsely claimed Harvey as her daughter's absent father for nearly two decades.

"She took it to heart," said the woman about her teenager.

Shocked by the revelation, the 67-year-old responded, "Where you going with this? Lady, I don't even know you."

Despite the woman's claims that her daughter resembled him, the Cleveland, Ohio, native firmly denied any connection, stating, "You can show a picture. I ain't got no more kids. I can tell you that right now."

The audience laughed as Harvey continued to deny the claim, saying, "Hell nah, you can't keep telling her that! Tell this girl the truth." He questioned the woman's motives, asking, "Why are you on the show? That's what I want to know." The interaction was met with amusement, with viewers comparing it to a Maury show episode.

The comedian, along with his third wife Marjorie Harvey, has a blended family totaling seven children. From his first marriage to Marcia Harvey, Harvey has twin daughters, Karli and Brandy, and a son, Broderick. Their marriage ended in 1994.

In 1997, the 'Family Feud' host welcomed a son named Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackelford, but they divorced in 2005.

In a resurfaced video, Shackelford appeared with Deya Smith-Taylor on 'Girlfriend FM' in 2012, which recently made it's rounds on social media.

"Financially, my life is in a shamble ... but it's been like that since 2005," she said. She went on to claim that Harvey, 67, was able to bend the divorce courts to his whim. "We have a man of power and authority, and he used that in a court, in a small town in Texas," she claimed. "He was able to manipulate this entire situation to his benefit."

After marrying Marjorie in 2007, Steve adopted her three children: daughters Morgan and Lori, and son Jason, adding to his growing family.