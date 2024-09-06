Casey Anthony is reportedly dating a married man who had been with his wife for 22 years.

According to the 'New York Post,' Anthony and Tyson Ray Rhodes met in South Florida at a gym. They were involved in a group chat which included other members of the gym before sparking a romantic relationship in January.

Rhodes moved from Florida to Tennessee earlier this year with his wife Sandy. Anthony, 38, reportedly followed suit, moving to The Volunteer State to be closer to him, per the outlet.

"She doesn't care if he's married or not... That's his business. All she knows is that he makes her feel good, and she likes that," a friend of Anthony told the 'NYP.'

The insider added how Anthony was reportedly "willing to follow him" because "she sees a future with him." The outlet reported Anthony moved in an apartment down the street from Rhodes.

Read more: Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Bail Denied Amid Concerns Of Illegitimate Bond Funds

Another friend of Anthony confirmed the sentiment. "I was like, 'Casey, a married guy?' and she just laughed and said, 'Oh shut up, I'm living the life I want.' "

A source recalled seeing Casey and Rhodes, 48, engaging in PDA. The insider recalled, "They were holding hands and kissing, and he even touched her butt... He didn't care."

Reports suggest that Rhodes's wife was "blindsided" when he initiated a divorce. Rhodes is the father of two young adult sons.

Anthony's friends maintain that her dating life has remained consistent since she was acquitted of her daughter's murder in 2011. Friends told the outlet how the Ohio native sees something different in Rhodes. One friend shared, "She sees potential in him... She wants to see where this goes."

The 'NYP' shared photos of the couple outside of her luxury apartment complex Wednesday. Rhodes, an aerospace company engineer, was carrying a set of golf clubs and was dressed in workout clothes.

Casey Marie Anthony was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Marie Anthony. Casey had given different explanations about her toddler's whereabouts before eventually admitting she hadn't seen her daughter for weeks.

She had later told authorities that Caylee was kidnapped by a nanny on June 9, 'Reuters' reported at the time.

A jury found Casey — dubbed "Tot Mom" by Nancy Grace — not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child in July 2011. She was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

With credit for time served, Casey was released on July 17, 2011. Two years later, a Florida appellate court overturned two of her misdemeanor convictions.