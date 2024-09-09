Hurricane Chris claims he's a better rapper than 50 Cent, reigniting the rapper's public back and forth.

Hurricane Chris shared his opinion during an interview posted over the weekend with DJ Vlad, asserting that his music and performances are superior to 50 Cent's — especially in Shreveport, Louisiana His comments follow a feud the two had in August over 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Festival, held in Chris' hometown.

"You [50 Cent] cannot out rap me. You do not make better music than me right now," Chris, whose real name is Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., declared during the interview.

When DJ Vlad described his rival's 2003 album "Get Rich or Die Tryin' " as a "classic," Chris acknowledged the album's greatness but remained firm in his stance. "Song making, he don't make better songs than me," he continued. "If 50 was to make a song right now and I make a song right now, I'mma smash that s**t. I make music way better than 50 Cent. I know it's a fact."

The 35-year-old then spoke about performing in Shreveport, where he believes he could outperform the Queens native.

"If we were to perform in Shreveport, I perform way longer than 50, and I would rock that s**t way harder than 50 or anybody who [...] came to Shreveport," Chris claimed, emphasizing his deep connection to the city dating back to his teenage years.

The conflict between the two originally began when Chris criticized 50 Cent for not giving enough visibility to local artists during his inaugural 'Humor & Harmony Festival.' Chris felt that 50, born Curtis Jackson, used his hometown without being connected to its roots, calling him a "culture vulture."

In response, the "In da Club" rapper dismissed Chris as a one-hit wonder, igniting a social media spat.

The "Halle Berry (She's Fine)" emcee shot back, calling 50 Cent dumb for not realizing that he has a catalog of hits, per 'XXL.'

Despite Chris' latest interview, the pair reportedly ended their feud about the festival and there is no beef between them.