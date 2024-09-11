Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs accusing him of sexual abuse. She also claims to have witnessed him abusing his ex-partners Kim Porter and Cassie.

Richard's lawsuit, per 'TMZ,' states that she became entangled under Diddy's alleged control while competing on his 2004 MTV show 'Making The Band.' She alleges the Bad Boy Records' founder manipulated her and promised her career advancement in exchange for complying with his alleged disturbing demands.

The New Orleans, Louisiana, native recalled that during auditions, Diddy, 54, would allegedly insult female contestants, calling them "fat," "ugly," and "hoes." Richard believes he held particular contempt for her because she was young and eager to impress him.

In 2005, Richard, 41, claims she saw Kim Porter leave a music recording studio in tears with a bruised face. Richard said the incident created fear that Diddy could be violent, and she began to worry for her own safety.

A year later, Richard says she was present when Diddy met Cassie for the first time. She describes the Harlem native's behavior as predatory, claiming he fixated on Cassie, now 38, and made her uncomfortable. In 2009, Richard claimed she witnessed the disgraced producer under the influence of drugs violently attack Cassie, throwing her against a wall, choking her, and dragging her up the stairs in his Los Angeles home.

On another occasion, she alleged Diddy threw a hot pan of eggs at the "Me & U" singer while shouting obscenities. He also — according to Richard's account, allegedly hit Cassie and tried to strangle her in his mansion.

Richard, along with others, supported Cassie and advised her to leave Diddy. However, Diddy reportedly found out and threatened them, warning, "I end artists ... You b*****s want to die today."

Richard also says she became one of Diddy's victims, enduring long, grueling rehearsals without sleep. She says she suffered weight loss, dehydration, and rashes as a result. She described a disturbing incident in which Diddy allegedly demanded she visit him at his Miami home, where he appeared in nothing but underwear, refusing to get dressed when she asked.

Between 2009 and 2011, Richard claimed Diddy's behavior escalated after he allegedly barged into her dressing room while she was naked and inappropriately touched her. She also says the "I'll Be Missing You" emcee once locked her inside a car with tinted windows for hours while she screamed for help, even calling her father.

Her father, according to the suit, traveled from Baltimore, Maryland, to New York to confront Diddy, threatening to report him to the authorities. However, Diddy allegedly responded by warning him, "Think about your daughter's career."