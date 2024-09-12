Pharrell Williams was confronted by an animal rights activist during the premiere of his LEGO-inspired biopic 'Piece by Piece' in Toronto this week.

During a Q&A session following the film's screening on Monday at the Princess of Wales Theatre, a protester from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) interrupted the event. The activist expressed her opposition to Pharrell's use of animal skins and fur in his work as Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director.

The woman held a sign that read, "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion," while shouting, "Stop torturing animals!"

Pharrell, 51, remained calm, responding, "You're right. You're right. You're right. God bless you," and asked the audience to give the protester a round of applause.

Despite the "Happy" singer's reaction, the protester continued her demonstration until security escorted her from the venue.

PETA later posted a video of the incident on Instagram, writing: "We CRASHED @pharrell's @piecebypiecefilm premiere at @tiff_net to remind the @louisvuitton men's creative director that animals suffer for fur & wildlife skins. Do the right thing and switch to faux & vegan alternatives NOW!"

PETA's executive VP Tracy Reiman also commented, stating they would cease protests once Pharrell stopped using animal products in his designs.

Pharrell used crocodile-skin for the "Millionaire" Speedy bag for Louis Vuitton, which further sparked outrage from animal rights activists.

Louis Vuitton is now selling Pharrell Williams "Millionaire" Speedy bag for $1 million dollars & it's available in 5 colors 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LIw5bf0dbG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 5, 2023

In an open letter, PETA Senior VP Lisa Lange criticized Pharrell's choices, inviting him to visit a crocodile farm to witness the harsh realities behind such products.