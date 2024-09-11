Eazy-E's daughter, Henree Cherron Wright, known as ReeMarkable, welcomed a baby boy on what would have been her late father's 60th birthday.

On Saturday, September 7, ReeMarkable shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her newborn's tiny arm and hand. In her caption, she reflected on the special timing, writing: "Happy birthday Daddy! 9/7/24 this for you."

Henree also expressed her gratitude to her partner, writing: "@derrtymillionz we did it. My soulmate. We owe each other the world and we gone continue to give it to each other. I love you husband. I thank you for this gift, this blessing. You the one fr."

The rapper announced that the baby arrived naturally after "6 pushes," adding that she initially didn't plan to share the news but felt the moment deserved recognition. She finished the caption with hashtags, including "#ripeazye" and "#ripdoretha," a tribute to both Eazy-E and another loved one.

The post also included a photo of her late father, the N.W.A. icon Eazy-E, who died in March 1995 due to AIDS-related pneumonia, just 18 months after Henree was born.

Eazy-E, whose real name is Eric Lynn Wright, fathered 11 children, including fellow rapper Lil Eazy-E. His legacy continues to inspire his family, and last year, Henree's brother, Eric Wright Jr., hinted at the possibility of releasing new music from their father with the help of artificial intelligence (A.I.)

The Wright family recently honored Eazy-E with a street naming in Compton, where his mother, Kathie Wright, gave a heartfelt speech to commemorate her son's lasting impact.