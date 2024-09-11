Travis Kelce sent his girlfriend Taylor Swift a nice message before the MTV VMAs in the latest episode of his podcast "New Heights."

Swift and Kelce have been in a relationship for a year now. One of the most notable things fans have seen consistently in their relationship is the support the two center stage players have for each other.

So while the very-nominated Swift was preparing for the VMAs, Kelce grabbed the opportunity to express his support. According to "The Blast," Kelce used his podcast to share a heartfelt message for his girlfriend.

The VMAs are tonight, and Swift is nominated for 12 awards. She also stands to break another record. If she wins three awards she could surpass Beyoncé for most VMAs won. Furthermore, there is a chance that she will become the first ever artist to win Video of the Year five times.

Unfortunately, due to Kelce's football schedule, he won't be able to join his girlfriend at the awards show. But this did not hold him back from making sure that Swift would still feel his support. On the "New Heights" podcast, which Kelce hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent a message for Taylor Swift.

He said, "Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few, she's nominated for about ten of those things tonight. Hopefully she can walk away with some moon men. Those are always one of the cooler trophies. The space guys."

Kelce's message comes amid rumors suggesting that they may move in together while the pop star is on a two-month hiatus from her world tour.

A source shared with the outlet, "She's had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting... She can't wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games."

The two have been seen out in public together frequently in recent history. They were spotted at the men's final of the U.S. Open. They also spent time together at a wedding following a win for the Kansas City Chiefs.